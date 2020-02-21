A Debut & a Stellar Show: Déjà Vu for Shastri at Basin Reserve?
It was a dream debut for New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson on Friday, 21 February, at Basin Reserve, Wellington, as India ended the day at 122/5, with the lanky fast bowler chipping in with three of those wickets, including that of India skipper Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara.
As luck would have it for Jamieson, who wasn’t even expected to play the Test had Neil Wagner been fit and ready to pair with Trent Boult up front.
It was in the tour of Australia that Doshi had sustained an injury and thus, Shastri was roped in as a late replacement for the New Zealand tie. A like-for-like replacement, Shastri was expected to don Doshi’s role.
Shastri dismissed Jeremy Coney for his first international wicket – caught and bowled – before picking another five wickets in the Test. His second innings figures read: 3-0-9-3.
Although those three wickets were of New Zealand’s No 9, 10 and 11, History books still go on to state that a slow left-arm bowler made his debut on conditions favouring fast bowlers and went home with six Kiwi wickets.
And that’s quite how drastic and varied Shastri’s role has been for India over the years. From being just part of ‘Kapil’s Devils’ in the 1983 World Cup winning campaign to the hero of the Benson and Hedges Cup in 1985, it didn’t take much time for Shastri to hog limelight in the international circuit.
Although he had contributed just one wicket rolling his arms, he made up for it with an unbeaten 63 as India beat Pakistan in the final of the Benson and Hedges Cup.
And yet, that was just one of the factors that drew criticism from a section of the cricketing fraternity. The others? A slow batter, is in the side because Sunil Gavaskar is the captain, puts himself ahead of the team etc. Did it change his stature or aura? Hard to say. Has that perception changed over the years? Again, hard to say.
Quite like his off-field criticism, his on-field form had also been pretty consistent. He produced moments of magic but was also consistently inconsistent at times. And yet, he did enough to play 80 Tests for India and another 150 ODIs.
Although Garry Sobers was the first cricketer to smash that feat in 1968 for Nottinghamshire in an English County game, to the cricket-fanatic crowd back home, Shastri had done what many had never heard of, let alone witness.
Coincidentally, an injury had paved the path for Shastri to break into the national team, and it was a recurring knee problem that saw his career being cut short at the age of 31.
Ever since, from being a television pundit to a commentator to donning the hat of a technical director, Shastri has come back to the Indian team’s fold on more than just one occasion.
And while India have enjoyed quite a few highs with Shastri as the head coach, they are yet to win an ICC tournament under his tutelage. They can have a go at changing that later this year though, when Virat Kohli & Co enter the T20 World Cup slated in Australia as one of the tournament favourites.
But in close proximity, both in terms of distance and time, Shastri would want India to continue their winning form in the ICC World Test Championship in the ongoing series against New Zealand.
“It was 39 years. They say what goes around comes around. Tomorrow, Same day same ground same team same city I made my Test match debut 39 years ago. Unreal,” is what Shastri had tweeted a day before the first Test got underway at Basin Reserve.
And while the occasion has definitely prompted him to take a walk down memory lane, he surely doesn’t want the luck to come around for either Jamieson or New Zealand – victors of his debut Test at Basin Reserve.
