A Debut & a Stellar Show: Déjà Vu for Shastri at Basin Reserve?

It was a dream debut for New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson on Friday, 21 February, at Basin Reserve, Wellington, as India ended the day at 122/5, with the lanky fast bowler chipping in with three of those wickets, including that of India skipper Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara.

As luck would have it for Jamieson, who wasn’t even expected to play the Test had Neil Wagner been fit and ready to pair with Trent Boult up front.