If We Had to Share No 1 Spot With Any Team, It Will Be NZ: Kohli
Impressed by the good-natured New Zealand cricketers, Indian captain Virat Kohli says if his side were to share the No 1 ICC Test spot with any team, it will be the Black Caps.
The Indian batting mainstay shares cordial relations with his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson and has often expressed his admiration for him.
Kohli was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to the Indian High Commission in Wellington ahead of their upcoming Test series against New Zealand.
"In all our tours, coming to the Indian High Commission is always a very special evening because we get to spend time not only with a lot of people from India but also from the country that we are in," Kohli said in a video tweeted by the BCCI.
"(We) have reached the stage where every team want to beat us and New Zealand won't be any different. But the difference is that there won't be any spite in it. That is one reason why I can sit with Kane on the boundary line and have a conversation mid-game about life and not cricket," Kohli said.
