Doubting My Intent Hurt A Lot; Contemplated Retirement, Says R Ashwin

"You can brand me anything, you can kick me out, all that is fine, but to doubt my intent or my fight is something that deeply hurt me. I contemplated retirement for a lot of reasons. I felt like people were not sensitive enough to my injuries. I felt like a lot of people were backed, why not me? I have done no less. I have won a lot of games for the team, and I am not feeling backed. I don't usually look for help; that somebody needs to back me; that somebody needs to cushion me or give me empathy. I felt I was not being able to be excellent and felt I needed a shoulder to lean on. It was not happening."



Ashwin said he felt that apathy several times in his career, the first being soon after the England series in 2018, and the only people he could look for support were his wife and father, who was always optimistic that "I will make a comeback".



"Just after the England series in 2018, after Southampton, was one phase. Again in Australia later that year where I tore my abdomen after the Adelaide Test, before and after Sydney. Many stages (I've felt the apathy). The only person I would be talking to was my wife. But my father was hell-bent: you will make a comeback in white-ball cricket, and I will see that before I die. For him it was more personal," added Ashwin.

