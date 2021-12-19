Sourav Ganguly Likes Virat Kohli's Attitude But Says He Fights a Lot

At an event in Gurgaon, Ganguly was asked which player’s attitude does he like best and pat came the response, “I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot.”

The BCCI President had also said that he spoke to Kohli personally about the matter of the captaincy in white-ball cricket but the Test captain refuted the claims, it was told to him 90 minutes before the announcement was made on 8 December.

“About the T20I captaincy, I first approached the BCCI explaining my point of view, thought process and reasons. And at that point, it was received very well. There was no offence or hesitancy. I was not told to not leave the T20I captaincy rather it was received as a progressive call. I had also communicated that yes, I would like to continue as the skipper in Tests and ODIs unless the office-bearers or the selectors feel I shouldn’t continue. This too was clarified on the call. So, my communication with the BCCI was clear from that point on. I had given the option to the officials, that the decision was in their hands if I should continue or not,” Kohli had said in the pre-departure press conference in Mumbai.

After this presser, the BCCI President had said the board will look into the matter in their own way. "I have got nothing to say. We will deal with it, leave it to the BCCI," the former India captain had said in Kolkata.

Kohli led India will now play 3 Tests in South Africa after which they will play as many ODIs.

(With inputs from India Today)