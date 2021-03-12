Prithvi Shaw Led Mumbai Face UP in Vijay Hazare Trophy Final 

The final will be played on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

At Air Force Palam A ground, Shaw (17x4s, 7x6s) again looked in ominous form as he scored his fourth century – including a double -- in seven Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. He scored his runs at a brilliant strike rate of 135.25 that propelled Mumbai to a match-winning 332 all out in 49.2 overs after Karnataka won the toss and opted to bowl first. Shams Mulani scored 45.

For Karnataka, Prasidh Krishna bagged three wickets.

In reply, Karnataka were all out for 250 in 42.4 overs, though Devdutt Padikkal scored a 64-ball 64 and Sharath BR made a 39-ball 61. Mumbai used seven bowlers, and four of them bagged two wickets apiece. They were Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mulani, and Prashant Solanki.