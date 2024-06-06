Pakistan vs United States T20 World Cup: Where To Watch Live Streaming in India

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan is getting ready to play against the United States in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match today, Thursday, 6 June. The Babar Azam-led team is entering the tournament after losing a 4-match T20 series against England. Fans are excited to watch Pakistan vs United States T20 World Cup 2024 match on Thursday. Both teams are gearing up to face each other in the upcoming game. We have all the latest details for interested fans so they can stay updated.
The Pakistan vs United States T20 World Cup 2024 will be conducted at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming on Thursday. The USA is in full form as they won a T20 series against Bangladesh before the tournament. One should take note of the latest match updates.
Let's take a look at the Pakistan vs United States ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, and live streaming details. You can follow the match to find the winner.
When will the Pakistan vs United States ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 be played?
The Pakistan vs United States ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to be played today, Thursday, 6 June. According to the latest official details, the match will start at 9 pm IST on Thursday.
Where will the Pakistan vs United States T20 World Cup 2024 be played?
The Pakistan vs United States T20 World Cup 2024 is set to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, on Thursday. Cricket fans in India can follow the live streaming of the match at the scheduled time.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs United States ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India?
Fans can watch the Pakistan vs United States ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels. The live telecast will start at the scheduled time.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs United States T20 World Cup 2024?
You can follow the Pakistan vs United States T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Thursday. Remember the match date and time to follow the live streaming.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)