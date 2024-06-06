Pakistan vs United States T20 World Cup: Where To Watch Live Streaming in India

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan is getting ready to play against the United States in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match today, Thursday, 6 June. The Babar Azam-led team is entering the tournament after losing a 4-match T20 series against England. Fans are excited to watch Pakistan vs United States T20 World Cup 2024 match on Thursday. Both teams are gearing up to face each other in the upcoming game. We have all the latest details for interested fans so they can stay updated.

The Pakistan vs United States T20 World Cup 2024 will be conducted at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming on Thursday. The USA is in full form as they won a T20 series against Bangladesh before the tournament. One should take note of the latest match updates.