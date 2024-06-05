India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Mission Barbados Starts With Curtain-Raiser vs Ireland, Toss at 7:30pm

India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign is commencing today, with a Group A clash against Ireland.
The match will be played in New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
Virat Kohli is likely to open the innings for India, alongside captain Rohit Sharma.
Rishabh Pant will be seen in Indian colours at an official match for the first time in eighteen months.
Toss will take place at 7:30pm, whilst the match will be starting at 8pm.
India vs Ireland Live Score: All Eyes on Opening Pair
Among the many talking points prior to the toss is India's opening pair, as the two most experienced players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to open the innings. Both have excelled in the role in individual capacities, but never as a pair, as they have opened together only once in T20I cricket.
India vs Ireland Live Score: India Aim for Flawless First Lap, but Can Ireland Punch Above Their Weight?
India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 match today live updates: Four months since the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah announced the team will hoist the flag on Barbadian soil, Indian cricket team's 'Mission Barbados' will commence nearly 3,500 kilometres away from the Caribbean island, in the United States of America's New York.
At the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Rohit Sharma's team will face a spirited, be it comparatively much weaker and inexperienced, Ireland team. On India's agenda will be a flawless first match, but Ireland has a sizeable history of pulling off upsets at the biggest of stages.
We will be bringing you all the live updates from the match.
