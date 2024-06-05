India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details in India

After beating Bangladesh in their sole warm-up game of the tournament, Team India is gearing up to start its ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. According to the latest official details on the schedule, India is ready to play against Ireland in the upcoming T20 World Cup match today, Wednesday, 5 June. Cricket fans in the country are excited to watch the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match on Wednesday. One must know the latest updates.
Cricket fans can follow the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming on Wednesday. Team India has plenty to think about heading into their T20 World Cup opener, starting with the opening combination. Rohit Sharma will have a new partner in Virat Kohli, which allows them to bat Suryakumar Yadav at No 3. Read the latest updates.
Here are the India vs Ireland ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, and live streaming details in India. One can follow the live telecast of the match from anywhere one wants.
When will the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to be played today, Wednesday, 5 June.
When will the India vs Ireland ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 start?
The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 is set to start at 8 pm IST on Wednesday.
Where will the India vs Ireland match be played?
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Ireland is set to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 in the country?
You can watch the live telecast of the India vs Ireland ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on the Star Sports Network channels.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024?
You can follow the live streaming of the India vs Ireland match on Wednesday on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)