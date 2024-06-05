T20 World Cup 2024: God Has Been Kind, Special To Play for India – Hardik Pandya

After securing a three-wicket haul in India's opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland, vice-captain Hardik Pandya expressed his gratitude and said that he feels blessed and that representing his country is a special honour.
Hardik, who delivered an impressive performance with figures of 3 for 27 in his four-over spell, discussed his achievements during the mid-innings presentation and remarked:
Always special to play for the country, always good to play for pride. I have been able to contribute in the World Cups, god has been kind.Hardik Pandya
Hardik also lauded teammate and spinner Axar Patel for his performance and said:
That was an outstanding effort by Axar, those are the catches when you let your hand-eye coordination let in.Hardik Pandya
Speaking about his performance, the all-rounder shared that he particularly enjoyed taking his first wicket and explained the strategy behind that delivery.
I really liked the first wicket, I don't hit the stumps often as I usually bowl short of a length. I needed to be fuller than back of a length today. On this kind of surface you need to be disciplined and hit the right areas.Hardik Pandya
The 30-year-old also expressed his appreciation for the support of Indian fans in New York, saying it felt fantastic to see them.
It's always fantastic to see the crowd, we Indians are everywhere, we rule the world, good to have their support.Hardik Pandya
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)