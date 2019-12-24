Open to Discussions Over BCCI Proposal of 4-Nation Tournament: ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday acknowledged discussions with its Indian counterpart over a proposed four-nation tournament, which is seen as an attempt to stop the ICC from hosting a major event every year.

The annual tournament, proposed by the BCCI, will involve the "big three" - India, England and Australia - besides a fourth team.

"We meet regularly with other leaders from the major cricketing nations to share learnings and discuss topics that impact our sport," the ECB said in a statement given to 'ESPNcricinfo'.