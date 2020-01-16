Need to Have a Strong Character to Get The Better of Kohli: Zampa

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa on Thursday, 16 January said one needs to have a "strong character" to get the better of a class act like India captain Virat Kohli, who he has dismissed six times in limited overs cricket so far.

Zampa said despite enjoying an upperhand over the Indian captain in limited-overs, Kohli is a hard nut to crack.

"It's going to be an attacking approach. I think if you're on the back-foot and have a defensive mindset then that's when he (Kohli) can get on top of you. The most important thing playing in places like India against these guys is to have a little bit of character," said Zampa ahead of Friday's second ODI here.

Zampa has dismissed Kohli four times in ODIs and twice in T20s.