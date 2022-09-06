WBBL Outfit Melbourne Stars Sign India Women's Team Batter Jemimah Rodrigues

Melbourne Stars announced the signing of India batter Jemimah Rodrigues for the eighth season of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old represented Stars' cross-town rival Melbourne Renegades last season, scoring 333 runs at a strike rate of over 116.

"I am super excited to be a part of the Stars family," Jemimah said in a statement.

"I've been told that I'm the first ever Indian to sign for the Stars and it is my honour to do so. Melbourne has always been my favourite city in Australia and I can't wait to get back there," she added.