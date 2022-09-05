Jemimah Rodrigues Nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month for August 2022

In that match, she scored 78 not out, took three wickets and registered a run out. This run of performances also helped her reach her career-high ranking of 12th among all-rounders in the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Beth's nomination comes following an outstanding array of performances to secure a gold medal for Australia.

She registered a remarkable 167 runs in her three T20Is during August and followed up her half-century in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final victory back in April with a match-winning score of 62 against India in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games.

Jemimah, whose time at The Hundred with Northern Superchargers was cut short due to hand injury, may be seen in action when India play England in the first of three T20Is at Durham on Saturday. After three T20Is, three ODIs will follow till 24 September.