Kane Williamson Will Miss 3-Match T20I Series Against India

Williamson had also spoken about an elbow injury during the T20 World Cup, which has been a bit of a challenge for him and he has been refraining himself from over-hitting at the nets.



The elbow complaint has been a long-standing one for Williamson, forcing him to miss the ODI series at home against Bangladesh, the start of the first leg of IPL 2021 in India in April, the Edgbaston Test against England, and the inaugural Hundred.



The injury flared up during the warm-ups in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. But, the Kiwi captain has managed through all right so far.



Fellow dual squad member Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for the opening game on Wednesday, while Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series.