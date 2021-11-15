David Warner, the Twinkle-Toed Bazooka, Fires Again With His Bat and How

Warner, out of form in the not too distant past, was adjudged the Man of the 2021 T20 World Cup for scoring 289 runs at 48.17 at a whirlwind strike rate of 146.70 in seven matches of the tournament. He slammed 32 boundaries and 10 sixes, leveraging his powerful shoulders and arms while scoring consistently – 14, 65, 1, 18, 89 not out, 49, and 53.

His run aggregate was just 15 short of the tournament’s highest scorer, Pakistani captain Babar Azam, whose team Australia had defeated in the semi-finals.

Interestingly, during the post-match press conference, Australia captain Aaron Finch said he always had faith in Warner and revealed that he had even predicted that the diminutive opener would be the Man of the Tournament.

“I can't believe people wrote him off a couple of weeks ago saying he was done. It was like poking the bear," Finch said before letting out a secret: “Without a word of a lie, I promise you, I called [team coach] Justin Langer a few months ago and said, ‘Don't worry about Davey, he'll be Man of the Tournament’.”

Warner himself seems to have little doubt about his ability as a batter: “I actually think people talking about my form is quite funny. I laugh at the matter. I've played hardly any cricket. Had two games in the IPL and then warm-up games are warm-up games for a reason. The other day I got my benchmark as where I should be at with my feet,” he said.