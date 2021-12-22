Jofra Archer to Remain Out of Action After Second Elbow Surgery

"A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England's remaining Winter series," the ECB said.

The injury problems regarding his elbow first surfaced in 2020 when he pulled out of the Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The injury continued to keep him out of action during the tour of India earlier this year as well as he featured in only two out of the four Tests before flying home, eventually missing the IPL as well.

The latest setback now puts question marks over his participation in IPL 2022. Rajasthan Royals, who announced the retention list for 2022, had not included Archer.