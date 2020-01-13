Anushka Has Task Cut Out to Enact Jhulan Goswami's Filmy Career

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was seen shooting with former India captain Jhulan Goswami for the latter’s biopic at the Eden Gardens on Monday, 13 January.

Pictures of the cricketer walking alongside Anushka are being shared everywhere on social media.

Every cricket fan realises that Anushka would have a lot to do in the film as Jhulan’s life has been full of struggles and hard work.