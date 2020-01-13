Anushka Has Task Cut Out to Enact Jhulan Goswami's Filmy Career
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was seen shooting with former India captain Jhulan Goswami for the latter’s biopic at the Eden Gardens on Monday, 13 January.
Pictures of the cricketer walking alongside Anushka are being shared everywhere on social media.
Every cricket fan realises that Anushka would have a lot to do in the film as Jhulan’s life has been full of struggles and hard work.
Let’s have a look at Jhulan Goswami’s journey so far:
Beginning of a Dream
Jhulan, a die-hard football fan, fell in love with cricket after she saw Belinda Clark's victory lap after Australia vs New Zealand 1997 Women’s World Cup final live at the Eden gardens.
Since that day, Jhulan’s love for the game has only increased. Her parents wanted her to study and make a career in the field of academics but she had something else in mind. She made cricket her life’s only goal.
Coming from a time when women’s cricket was hardly recognised and supported, Jhulan had to walk on a very tough path to achieve her dreams.
After back to back impressive performances in domestic cricket, Jhulan made her international debut at the age of 19 in an ODI match against England in 2002. She made her Test debut against the same opposition on 14 January 2002 in Lucknow.
Awards
Jhulan Goswami won the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award in 2007.
Three years later, in 2010, the former India captain was awarded the Arjuna Award for her immense contribution to Indian cricket.
In 2012, she became the second Indian women cricketer to receive the country’s fourth highest civilian award - Padma Shri - after former India captain Diana Edulji.
Bowling Stats
In May 2017, Jhulan surpassed Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the highest wicket-taker in women's ODI history after taking her 181st wicket against South Africa. She still holds the record with 225 wickets to her name.
In ODIs, the 37-year-old has taken 225 wickets in 182 matches at an impressive economy of 3.28.
In the longest format of the game, Jhulan has taken 40 wickets in just 10 matches at an economy of 2.02.
Jhulan, who was mocked by many people for bowling too slow in her initial days, took up the challenge of working on her speed. She used every technique and practiced hard until she reached her goal. In 2006-07, she became the fastest women bowler in the world with a speed of 120 km/h.
Mentor
After playing cricket for 18 years, Jhulan is now playing a role of a mentor for the young players in the Indian team.
Jhulan announced her retirement from T20 cricket in August 2018. Soon, a time will come when Jhulan will decide to leave the game for good, and that will create a huge void in the Indian cricket team. But using her experience, the pacer is working hard to find suitable replacements before she bids adieu to the game.
The 37-year-old is playing as a player-coach in the Indian cricket team. She has already groomed many players like Shikha Pandey and Mansi Joshi under her wings.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)