Anushka to Play Former Indian Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami?

Jhulan Goswami is an all-round cricketer and former captain of India’s national women’s cricket team. In August 2018, she announced her retirement from WT20Is. Taapsee Pannu will also be playing a cricketer, in her upcoming biopic on Mithali Raj.

Anushka Sharma was in Switzerland to celebrate New Year with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The couple celebrated with Varun Dhawan, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor who were also vacationing in the Alps. Anushka took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the three couples dressed stylishly with Saif in a suit and bowtie, Varun and Virat in white shirts and vests, Anushka in a sparkly dress and Kareena in a white gown and fur coat.