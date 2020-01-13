Anushka to Play Former Indian Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami?
Anushka Sharma might be starring in former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami’s biopic, after her last film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan in 2018. On Saturday, the actor was spotted at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in the Indian team’s jersey with Jhulan herself. The film is said to have gone on floors already. A promo shoot is said to be in the works on 25 January. Take a look:
Jhulan Goswami is an all-round cricketer and former captain of India’s national women’s cricket team. In August 2018, she announced her retirement from WT20Is. Taapsee Pannu will also be playing a cricketer, in her upcoming biopic on Mithali Raj.
Anushka Sharma was in Switzerland to celebrate New Year with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The couple celebrated with Varun Dhawan, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor who were also vacationing in the Alps. Anushka took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the three couples dressed stylishly with Saif in a suit and bowtie, Varun and Virat in white shirts and vests, Anushka in a sparkly dress and Kareena in a white gown and fur coat.
Anushka and Virat have been sharing photos from their Swiss vacation, including one from when they bumped into Varun and Natasha in the Alps.
