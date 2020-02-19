It Was a Great Journey Throughout U-19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday said although the team couldn't get the result they wanted at the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, it was a "great journey throughout the tournament".

The Priyam-Garg led side fell in the final to Bangladesh in the summit clash played on 8 February.

Bangladesh won a rain-affected final, chasing down India's 177 to win by three wickets via the DLS method, capping off a thrilling tournament.