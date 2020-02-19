It Was a Great Journey Throughout U-19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday said although the team couldn't get the result they wanted at the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, it was a "great journey throughout the tournament".
The Priyam-Garg led side fell in the final to Bangladesh in the summit clash played on 8 February.
Bangladesh won a rain-affected final, chasing down India's 177 to win by three wickets via the DLS method, capping off a thrilling tournament.
Jaiswal's U-19 World Cup scores read: 88, 105*, 62, 57*, 29*, 59 as he finished the tournament as the highest run-getter.
"It was a great journey throughout the tournament even though we didn't get the result we wanted. Humbled to receive the 'Player of the Tournament' and make my contribution towards getting to the finale. Upwards and onwards from here," he added.
Jaiswal will now be seen in action for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts from 29 March.
