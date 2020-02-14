Yashasvi Jaiswal’s World Cup Man of the Tournament Trophy Breaks

Yashasvi Jaiswal's U-19 World Cup did not end how he wanted it to be as India lost to Bangladesh in the final. But on a personal front, he tallied 400 runs in South Africa, and was adjudged the player of the tournament.

His trophy, a silverware most would love to preserve for the rest of their lives, was seen lying on a table, broken into two pieces as per an Indian Express report.

Jaiswal could not recollect how it happened but more importantly, he isn't upset.

His coach Jwala Singh said, "This isn't the first time! He cares more about runs, doesn't fuss too much about trophies".