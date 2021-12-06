Indian Team Gift Ajaz Patel a Signed Jersey as Memento of His 10-Wicket Haul

The Mumbai Test has been won by India by a mammoth 372 runs with the spinners picking up the remaining five New Zealand wickets in the first 45 minutes of play on Day 4.

With the two-match series now getting wrapped up with the result, both teams will move onto their next assignment as New Zealand head to Bangladesh and the Indian team take a few days break before the South Africa tour.

Following the result on Monday in Mumbai, players from both teams spent some time together on the field giving interviews to the broadcaster and also interacting among each other.