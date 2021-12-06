Mumbai Test: India Beat New Zealand by a Record-Breaking 372 Runs
The 372-run win is India's biggest Test victory, in terms of runs.
India have beaten New Zealand in the second Test by a mammoth 372 runs in Mumbai to also bag the two-match Test series 1-0.
This is the home team's biggest Test victory, by margin of runs, and also India's 14th straight Test series win at home.
Only 45 minutes of play were needed this morning to close the victory as left-arm spinner Jayant Yadav claimed four of the five wickets while R Ashwin claimed the all-important wicket of Henry Nicholls (44), who along with Daryl Mitchell (60) had kept India at bay on the third day.
Jayant started the carnage in the first 10 minutes of play when he sent back Rachin Ravindra, who had denied India victory in the Kanpur Test by surviving 52 balls in the company of last-man Ajaz Patel, by inducing an edge off a sharp turner. He finished the day with a spell of 6-2-19-4 for overall figures of 4/49. Ashwin ended with 4/34.
New Zealand had started the day on 140/5, needing another 400 runs to win after India had declared their second innings on Sunday at 276/7, setting the visitors a 540-run target.
On Day 3, Ashwin started New Zealand's slide towards defeat when he trapped their stand-in skipper Tom Latham plumb in front as he played the wrong line, hoping for the ball to turn whereas it went straight. He sent back Will Young, who was totally bamboozled by an off-break that turned and bounced sharply and inside edged into his pads and substitute Suryakumar Yadav completing a low catch at short-leg. And when Ross Taylor holed out a slog sweep to Cheteshwar Pujara, the writing on the wall became more prominent.
But Daryl Mitchell, who came into the side in place of an injured Kane Williamson, struck a defiant half-century and added 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls to delay the inevitable. Mitchell scored 60 of 92 deliveries, surviving a couple of close calls while hitting seven fours and two sixes. He was out to a rank poor shot, and unnecessary too, as he after hitting Axar Patel for a six in the previous delivery, came down the track again and holed out to Jayant Yadav at the extra-cover boundary. New Zealand slid further towards defeat when Tom Blundell blundered to get run out, going for non-existent run after jabbing the ball down to mid-on.
