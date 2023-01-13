Ind vs SL: 'Batting at 5 Helped Me Understand by Game Better,' Says KL Rahul

Sri Lanka Put up a Good Fight: Rahul

Rahul and Hardik had to weather the early storm and then cash on the loose balls from the Sri Lankan bowlers to stitch a crucial 75-run partnership off 119 balls, before putting stands of 30 and 28 not out with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

"I won't say it was a flat wicket, or it was doing a lot that it was impossible to bat. When Sri Lanka started, I thought it was a 280-300 wicket. But our bowlers bowled really well to keep them to 220-odd."

But they put up a good fight, got early breakthroughs to put us under pressure. But I had a good partnership with Shreyas and Hardik. We always try to find a way to win, and it was nice to cross the line in the end," added Rahul.