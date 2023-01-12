Naveen-ul-Haq Pulls Out of BBL After Australia Cancel Afghanistan Tour
Naveen-ul-Haq had already played two matches for Sydney Sixers in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).
Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq has announced that he will not be featuring in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) henceforth, following's Australia's decision to cancel the upcoming series against Afghanistan.
The 23-year-old made the announcement via a tweet on Thursday, 12 January, where he also expressed his disappointment with Cricket Australia's (CA) decision.
"Time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them. #CA," he wrote.
Naveen was representing three-time champions, Sydney Sixers in the BBL. He also featured in a couple of matches this season, where he scalped two wickets, dismissing Pakistan's Asif Ali and South Africa's Faf du Plessis in the process.
Cricket Australia had previously announced their decision of not going ahead with the planned three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in March, owing to the current regime's crackdown on women's education.
In a statement, the board stated "Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government, Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023."
It was further by CA that they will try to connect with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, in a bid to improve the current situation of women in the country.
Second Instance of Australia’s Withdrawal
The series was a part of ICC's ODI Super League, where 30 points were up for the grabs. Following Cricket Australia's decision, they are forfeiting these points to Afghanistan's team.
Notably, this is the second instance of CA withdrawing from a planned series against Afghanistan, owing to the political situation in the nation. Previously in November 2021, Australia cancelled what would have been their first-ever Test match against Afghanistan due to the Taliban's policies on women's rights.
