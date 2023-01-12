Naveen-ul-Haq Pulls Out of BBL After Australia Cancel Afghanistan Tour

Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq has announced that he will not be featuring in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) henceforth, following's Australia's decision to cancel the upcoming series against Afghanistan.

The 23-year-old made the announcement via a tweet on Thursday, 12 January, where he also expressed his disappointment with Cricket Australia's (CA) decision.

"Time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them. #CA," he wrote.