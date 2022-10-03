'Not Concerning, but We Need to Pick Ourselves': Rohit on Death Overs Bowling

"To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together." India's top four batters once again put on a solid display and Rohit said they would look to continue their ultra-aggressive batting approach.

"It is something that all of came together and said was what we wanted to do as a team. It might not come across at times, but we want to stick to it," he said.

"What I have seen in the last 8-10 months is individuals putting their hand up and getting the job done for the team. Guys without too much experience did this as well." A disappointed South Africa captain Temba Bavuma put the blame on the bowlers.

"It wasn't our best performance, the conditions were different. We couldn't execute our plans. Late with the bat, I thought we could have given it a good go with 220 but 240 was too high," he said.