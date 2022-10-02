ADVERTISEMENT

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Snake Causes Interruption of Play in Guwahati

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: A snake caused interruption of play at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Cricket
The second T20I match between India and South Africa had an uninvited guest, as a snake entered the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to interrupt the game.

The incident happened at the start of the eighth over. A few South African players were quick to spot the reptile, while the ground staff at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium rushed in quickly to catch the snake and avoid a lengthy delay in the match. The unexpected intrusion led to the creation of some humorous memes.

ADVERTISEMENT
As for the match itself, the Indian batters did a sublime job after being asked to bat first by South African skipper Temba Bavuma.

Opening batter KL Rahul scored his second consecutive half-century, accumulating 57 runs from 28 deliveries, while skipper Rohit Sharma scored 43 runs from 37 deliveries. The duo added 96 runs for the first-wicket stand, whilst after their departures, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s turn to play yet another sublime knock.

