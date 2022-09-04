India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup: Pak Need 163 Runs in 17 Overs
India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2022: India eye their third consecutive triumph in Asia Cup 2022.
Pakistan are 19/0 after 3 overs, chasing a target of 182 runs
India scored 181/7 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first.
Virat Kohli brought up his 32nd T20I half-century.
Both India and Pakistan are playing their first match in the 'Super Four' stage of Asia Cup 2022.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: 8 Runs From Third Over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar did well to concede only four runs in the first five deliveries of his second over, but Babar Azam's pull shot in the last ball takes Pakistan's score to 19/0 at the end of three overs.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Fine First Over for Arshdeep
India will need Arshdeep Singh at his best in this match, and the youngster has had a superb start. He concedes only two runs in the second over, as Pakistan are now 11/0.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Nine Runs From First Over
With the target being big, Pakistan's openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have decided to go for the boundaries from the first over itself. Both batters struck one four each, as Pakistan scored 9 runs from the first over.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: India Set a Target of 182 Runs for Pakistan
Ten runs comes from the last over, and India has Fakhar Zaman to thank, for his two misfields helped Ravi Bishnoi hit back-to-back boundaries after Asif Ali's fantastic fielding got Virat Kohli run out.
India end their inning at 181/7, and Pakistan will need to score 182 runs against Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Co. to get off to a winning start in the Super Four stage.
