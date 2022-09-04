India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup: Pak Need 163 Runs in 17 Overs

Ten runs comes from the last over, and India has Fakhar Zaman to thank, for his two misfields helped Ravi Bishnoi hit back-to-back boundaries after Asif Ali's fantastic fielding got Virat Kohli run out.

India end their inning at 181/7, and Pakistan will need to score 182 runs against Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Co. to get off to a winning start in the Super Four stage.