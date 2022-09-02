Virat Kohli Leases Kishore Kumar's Bungalow In Mumbai For His Restaurant
Virat Kohli has leased out a portion of late actor Kishore Kumar’s bungalow for his next restaurant.
Virat Kohli has leased out a portion of late actor Kishore Kumar’s bungalow for his next restaurant as per a report by NDTV. The late actor’s family owns the property in Mumbai's Juhu. Virat owns a chain of restaurants called, 'One8 Commune'. Which is reportedly the restaurant that is supposed open at Juhu.
The chain's Instagram bio now says "Juhu, Mumbai #ComingSoon". The chain has outlets in Delhi, Kolkata and Pune. According to NDTV Virat’s lease is for five years, and the restaurant is all set to open soon.
Virat has other businesses as well related to clothing, fragrances, and shoes. This is all under the 'One8' brand. Virat is presently in UAE for the Asia Cup. He has also invested in another brand, 'Wrogn'.
'Gouri Kunj' is Kishore Kumar's famous bungalow.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Virat Kohli Kishore Kumar
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.