Rohit or Shami? Who Won India the Third T20I Against New Zealand?

With 10 required off two balls in the super over, not many would have predicted an Indian win over New Zealand in the third T20I in Hamilton on Wednesday, 29 January. It also wasn’t the first time Indian fans seemed to have lost all hope in the match.

Moments back, the visitors were left to defend three off five balls with two of New Zealand’s in-form batsmen batting and six wickets in hand.

And yet, the manner in which the Kiwis dug their own grave, coupled with what Rohit Sharma executed in the middle seemed right out of a Bollywood script where it’s sacrilege for an Indian side to lose a match.