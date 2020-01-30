4th T20I: Series Under the Belt, Team India Look to Experiment

While a five-match T20I series is a rarity, India's early victory means both sides can contemplate various permutations in light of the T20 World Cup later in the year.

From an Indian perspective, need of the hour is to find a balance between experimentation and the winning desire.

Both skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri pride themselves on a win-at-all-times mentality, and they have a rare chance to blank out a 5-0 sweep in this T20I series, thus etching out a slice of history.

Kohli even mentioned the same in the post-match presentation at Seddon Park on Wednesday night.