India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch Live

The second Twenty20 International between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, 29 January 2023 in Lucknow. In regards to the first T20I match between India and New Zealand, men in blue witnessed a defeat with few areas of worry for them which they plan to improve on in the next match.

The Indian team was defeated by 21 runs in the first T20I. India’s top order fell in response, but Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were able to stabilize the situation and kept their team in the game. New Zealand's spinners performed exceptionally well and continued to take down wickets at regular intervals.

Now, it's time to gear up for the second IND vs NZ T20I match. Know when and where can you watch the match live with other live streaming details as well.