India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch Live
The second T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played in Lucknow, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium
The second Twenty20 International between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, 29 January 2023 in Lucknow. In regards to the first T20I match between India and New Zealand, men in blue witnessed a defeat with few areas of worry for them which they plan to improve on in the next match.
The Indian team was defeated by 21 runs in the first T20I. India’s top order fell in response, but Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were able to stabilize the situation and kept their team in the game. New Zealand's spinners performed exceptionally well and continued to take down wickets at regular intervals.
Now, it's time to gear up for the second IND vs NZ T20I match. Know when and where can you watch the match live with other live streaming details as well.
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Streaming Details
When will the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I be played?
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, 29 January.
When will the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I begin?
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 PM IST.
Where will the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I be played?
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Where can the fans watch the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match live on TV?
India vs New Zealand's match will be broadcasted on the Doordarshan Sports channel on DD Free Dish in India. The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will also be broadcasted LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Where can the fans watch the live streaming of the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match online?
You can watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
