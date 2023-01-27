India vs New Zealand T20 2023: Venue, Schedule, Squad, & Live Streaming in India
India vs New Zealand T20I: All the three matches in the series are scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST.
Team India started 2023 on a positive note and became better when the hosts won the ODI series against New Zealand 3-0. It is important to note that Team India became the No 1 team in the world in the 50-over format. Now, India vs New Zealand T20 2023 series is set to begin soon. Cricket fans in India are eagerly waiting for the series to start. They have high hopes for their team this time so it will be interesting to watch.
You should know all the latest details about India vs New Zealand T20 series. One must also read about the live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand T20I series if you are planning to watch it. Seniors including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not be a part of this series.
Here is everything you should know about India vs New Zealand T20I series that is set to begin soon. Know the date, timings, venue, and live streaming details before the matches begin. Cricket fans should stay updated with the important information available now.
India vs New Zealand T20 Series: Date, Time, and Complete Schedule
Here is the complete schedule of India vs New Zealand T20 series that you should note down:
1st T20I - 27 January 2023 - JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.
2nd T20I - 29 January 2023 - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
3rd T20I - 1 February 2023 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Keep a note of the match dates and venues so you can watch them on the right dates. As per the latest official details, all three matches are scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST.
India vs New Zealand T20I Series: Full Squad
Team India's squad will include players like Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (Vice Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar will also play in the T20I series.
Team New Zealand will include players like Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, and Dane Cleaver (wk).
Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner will also be a part of the T20I team.
India vs New Zealand T20 Series: Live Streaming Details
You can watch India vs New Zealand T20 series live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and JioTV. One can also watch the matches on Star Sports Network TV.
