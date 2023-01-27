India vs New Zealand T20 2023: Venue, Schedule, Squad, & Live Streaming in India

Team India started 2023 on a positive note and became better when the hosts won the ODI series against New Zealand 3-0. It is important to note that Team India became the No 1 team in the world in the 50-over format. Now, India vs New Zealand T20 2023 series is set to begin soon. Cricket fans in India are eagerly waiting for the series to start. They have high hopes for their team this time so it will be interesting to watch.

You should know all the latest details about India vs New Zealand T20 series. One must also read about the live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand T20I series if you are planning to watch it. Seniors including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not be a part of this series.