‘My Wrong Call,’ Jadeja Takes Blame for Sarfaraz Khan's Run-Out in Debut Game

In his debut Test match, right-handed batter Sarfaraz Khan faced an unfortunate dismissal when a miscommunication with Ravindra Jadeja led to a run-out courtesy of a direct hit from mid-on at the non-striker’s end by England pacer Mark Wood.
Despite showcasing an impressive strike rate and reaching a half-century in just 48 balls during the third India versus England Test in Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium, Sarfaraz got out at 62 off 65 balls due to a mix-up with the all-rounder.
Jadeja, batting in his 90s, called for a single but turned it down when he saw a fielder approaching, leaving Sarfaraz too far from the crease.
Several hours after the day's play ended, Jadeja took to Instagram to shoulder the responsibility for Sarfaraz's dismissal while also praising his batting performance.
“Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan. It was my wrong call. Well played,” wrote Jadeja in his Instagram story.
Skipper Rohit Sharma, too, expressed his frustration in the dressing room by angrily tossing his cap after Sarfaraz got run out.
As far as the match is concerned, Rohit Sharma's resilient 131 off 196 balls and the dazzling century by Jadeja (110* off 212 balls) powered Team India to a commanding 326/5 at stumps.
Opting to bat first, Team India stumbled early, losing three wickets for just 33 runs in rapid succession. Stepping in ahead of debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, Jadeja collaborated with the captain to not only stabilise but also craft a resilient partnership, amassing 204 runs off 329 deliveries to fortify the side’s innings.
In the first session of the game, Mark Wood accounted for opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (10 off 10 balls) and Shubman Gill's (0 off 9 deliveries) wickets while spinner Tom Hartley nabbed Rajat Patidar's (5 off 15 balls) wicket.
