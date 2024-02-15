'It Was My Dream To Play for India With Abbu Watching,’ Says Sarfaraz on Debut

26-year old, right-handed batter, Sarfaraz Khan on Thursday, 15 February made his Test debut, against England in the third India versus England Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

In his maiden Test appearance, the Mumbai batter scored a fiery 62 runs off 66 balls laced with nine boundaries and a maximum. In the process, he became the joint second-fastest half-century scorer (in just 48 balls) on Test debut.

Although his debut was marked by a regrettable run-out, Sarfaraz had several reasons to be proud. The most significant one was receiving his Test cap before his dad, who also serves as his coach, Naushad Khan.