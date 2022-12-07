India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

India is gearing up to make a comeback in the ODI series against Bangladesh. It lost the first match by one wicket and now the second ODI match will be played. India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI is all set to take place today, on Wednesday, 7 December. The ODI series between the two teams is being held in Dhaka. Both teams will try their best to win the 2nd ODI match on Wednesday. The match is expected to be quite interesting.

Cricket fans in India can watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live streaming on the scheduled date and time. Rohit Sharma and the team might review the batting options on Wednesday. They will try their best to defeat Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI because they couldn't win the first one. Viewers should stay updated with the details.