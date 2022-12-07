India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming in India
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: The match will take place on 7 December at 11:30 am IST, as per the schedule.
India is gearing up to make a comeback in the ODI series against Bangladesh. It lost the first match by one wicket and now the second ODI match will be played. India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI is all set to take place today, on Wednesday, 7 December. The ODI series between the two teams is being held in Dhaka. Both teams will try their best to win the 2nd ODI match on Wednesday. The match is expected to be quite interesting.
Cricket fans in India can watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live streaming on the scheduled date and time. Rohit Sharma and the team might review the batting options on Wednesday. They will try their best to defeat Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI because they couldn't win the first one. Viewers should stay updated with the details.
Here are all the latest details on India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match such as date, time, venue, live streaming channel in India, etc, that cricket fans must note.
When will India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match be played?
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be played today, on Wednesday, 7 December.
What is the time of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI is scheduled to be played at 11:30 am IST, as per the time mentioned on the official schedule. The toss is set to take place at 11:00 am IST.
Where will India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI be played?
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will take place at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on the scheduled date and time.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match live in India?
Viewers in India can watch the live match on Sony Sports Network at 11:30 am IST. Cricket fans in the country are requested to remember the time so they can watch the full match.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match in the country?
Viewers in India can watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website at 11:30 am IST, on 7 December.
