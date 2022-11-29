India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: IND vs NZ Live Telecast, and More

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming and Live Telecast: The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played tomorrow, 30 November 2022 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The IND vs NZ ODI Series 2022 is currently at 0-1. Team India lost the first match of the series by 7 wickets and the second ODI was stopped due to incessant rain.

As far as the weather forecast is concerned, there are little chances of rain at Christchurch tomorrow. Therefore, Team India will definitely need to display their prowess in the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.

Let us read about when and where to watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match.