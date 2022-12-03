India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming in India
India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: The match is all set to take place on Sunday, 4 December 2022, at 11:30 am IST.
India and Bangladesh are gearing up to face each other in a three-match ODI series, which is all set to begin soon. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the series between India vs Bangladesh is ready to start on Sunday, 4 December. People are excited to know all the latest details about India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI that will take place on Sunday. One can watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match in their home.
Rohit Sharma is ready to return as the skipper and so is Virat Kohli. The ODI series between India vs Bangladesh is going to be interesting so one must know all the details if one wants to watch it. India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am IST on Sunday, as per the schedule.
Here are all the live-streaming details of the India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match for the readers who are excited to watch both teams play against each other on the scheduled date and time.
When will India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI be played?
The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match is all set to take place on Sunday, 4 December 2022.
What is the time of India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI?
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will start at 11:30 am IST. Viewers must take note of the date and time if they are eager to watch the match.
Where will India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match be played?
The India vs Bangladesh match is scheduled to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the match.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI in India for the cricket fans?
According to the details, viewers in India can watch team India play against Bangladesh on Sony Sports Network, at the scheduled date and time.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI in the country?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh on the SonyLiv app and website at the scheduled time. These are the live streaming details we have for interested viewers.
