India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

India and Bangladesh are gearing up to face each other in a three-match ODI series, which is all set to begin soon. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the series between India vs Bangladesh is ready to start on Sunday, 4 December. People are excited to know all the latest details about India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI that will take place on Sunday. One can watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match in their home.

Rohit Sharma is ready to return as the skipper and so is Virat Kohli. The ODI series between India vs Bangladesh is going to be interesting so one must know all the details if one wants to watch it. India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am IST on Sunday, as per the schedule.