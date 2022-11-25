India-NZ, 1st ODI: Latham's Unbeaten 145 Helps Seal New Zealand's 7 Wicket Win

Earlier, Dhawan and Gill had a solid opening stand of 124 in 23.1 overs after overcoming a slow start. With the pitch not being an easy one to bat on, New Zealand were able to keep him and Shubman Gill in check in power-play. But Dhawan did hit four boundaries while Gill tonked Matt Henry over long-on for six and used his pace to ramp another maximum over keeper's head.



Gill brought up India's fifty in the 13th over with a delightful cut, but India needed Dhawan to up the ante. It happened when he took back-to-back fours off Ferguson in the 15th over and cut uppishly twice off Milne for a brace of fours.



Dhawan got his fifty when he heaved over long-on for four off Milne in the 21st over and four balls later, brought up the century of the opening partnership by ramping over keeper's head for four. Three overs later, Gill would reach his half-century. But New Zealand made a comeback as they picked four wickets in 36 runs.



Ferguson broke the opening partnership by having Gil flick straight to deep square leg. In the next over, Dhawan sliced straight to backward point and became the 200th ODI wicket of Tim Southee. Ferguson then had Rishabh Pant and in-form Suryakumar Yadav falling in quick succession.



Iyer stepped up to steer India towards a huge total by stitching a 94-run stand with Sanju Samson (36). After surviving an lbw appeal and dropped catch by Latham, Iyer pressed the accelerator with his trademark slash, loft and pull off the front foot, to get his fifty. Samson found most of his boundaries by using pace from the bowlers to dab or flick and find the gaps with ease.



Though Samson holed out to fielder in the deep off Milne, Washington stepped up by smacking Southee over wide long-on for six and then ramped Milne for another maximum over third man. He then hit Henry for two fours and a six in the 49th over, before hitting another boundary in the final over to take India past 300.