India vs New Zealand Semi-final: How To Watch IND vs NZ World Cup Live Streaming

India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ Semi-final Live Streaming Cricket World Cup 2023: India and New Zealand will clash tomorrow in the first semi-final match on Wednesday, 15 November 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will start at 2 pm IST but the toss will be held half an hour early. IND vs NZ match is critical for both the teams, as it is a knockout game, and the losing team will be out of the World Cup 2023 tournament. India has been brilliant in the tournament so far. They have not lost any match and would definitely try their best to make it to the finals with a perfect score. India is currently leading the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 18 points and a run rate of +2.570.

New Zealand is placed at fourth spot in the standings table with 10 points and a run rate of +0.743. They have won 5 and lost 4 matches out of the 9 games played so far. India and New Zealand have faced in 117 head to head ODI matches till date, out of which 50 have been won by NZ and 59 by IND. Out of the remaining 8 matches, 1 ended in a tie and 7 have finished with no result.