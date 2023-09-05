The Asia Cup 2023 tournament officially started on 30 August and is set to end on 17 September. Cricket fans in India are excited to know which are the top teams to reach the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage. As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup took place today, Tuesday, 5 September. The Asia Cup 2023 points table is updated after the match today so take a look at it.

The Asia Cup 2023 points table will tell you the top teams that are leading after every match. It is important to note that India has reached the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage after defeating Nepal in the match on 4 September. You must keep checking the Asia Cup 2023 points table to know the top teams.