India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final 2023 Day 3: Bharat Departs, India 167/6

WICKET! All of the previews and pre-match analyses go in vain!

Australia have taken all but two deliveries to strike first blood on Day 3. Scott Boland comes up with yet another precise, and pacey in-swinger, and KS Bharat has absolutely no clue about how to tackle the delivery. Instead, the Indian keeper gets his stumps dismantled, as his team lose another wicket.

India are 152/6. Follow-on looks like a real, major possibility now.