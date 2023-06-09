India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final 2023 Day 3: Bharat Departs, India 167/6

India and Australia are competing in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final, which is being played in England's Oval.
After being asked to bat first, Australia scored 469 runs.
Travis Head and Steve Smith scored centuries.
At the end of Day 2, India were reeling at 151/5.
India vs Australia Live Score: Relentless Pressure From Australia
UNRELENTING AUSSIES!
Shardul Thakur is feeling the pain, and quite literally so, for he has been struck on the forearm twice by Pat Cummins. He is now batting with additional protection, but it is quite evident that the Indians are under immense pressure here.
Score: 167/6.
India vs Australia Live Score: KS Bharat Departs
WICKET! All of the previews and pre-match analyses go in vain!
Australia have taken all but two deliveries to strike first blood on Day 3. Scott Boland comes up with yet another precise, and pacey in-swinger, and KS Bharat has absolutely no clue about how to tackle the delivery. Instead, the Indian keeper gets his stumps dismantled, as his team lose another wicket.
India are 152/6. Follow-on looks like a real, major possibility now.
India vs Australia Live Score: New Day, New Dawn?
The two batters, Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat, are seemingly ready. Certainly, the Aussie bowlers are, too. Hopes are slender, but can India, somehow, anyhow, by hook or by crook, spring a surprise?
India vs Australia Live Score: Can India Survive Australia's Early Attack?
The biggest question ahead of Day 3's first session is, undoubtedly – can the Indian batters survive the early attack they are about to face? Scott Boland looked ominous on Thursday, with the likes of Cameron Green, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc also doing well.
In case either of Bharat and Rahane depart early, India's tail will be exposed sooner than they would ideally prefer, and it could result in a collapse. Yet, some resilience from the pair currently at the crease could go a long way in helping India get back in the game.