Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Khawaja, Green Take Control of Proceedings, Aus 347/4

The first session of Day 2 of the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test was all about the unswerving resilience of Australian batters, as the Indians conceded 92 runs without any wickets to show for. The baggy greens are 347/4 at lunch on the second day, here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The pair of Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green looked in undisputed control of the proceedings, with the latter bringing up his seventh Test half-century in only the first over of the day. After a cautious first ten overs, which yielded only 14 runs, the visitors eventually decided to switch gears.