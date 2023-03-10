Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Ashwin’s Fifer, Opening Pair Facilitate Ind’s Recuperation

India managed to recuperate some lost territory in the later stages of Day 2 of the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test. After bowling out Australia for 480 runs, the hosts ended the day with 36 runs on the board, and all ten wickets in hand.

Following their consummate batting exhibition in the first session, the Aussies had a good start to the second session as well, with Cameron Green scoring his maiden Test century in only the third over since the resumption of play. However, his time out in the middle ended soon after as in an attempt to sweep a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery, he ended up edging the ball into the gloves of wicket-keeper, KS Bharat.