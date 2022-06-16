KL Rahul Set to Go Abroad for Treatment; Will Miss England Tour

Rahul will miss the rescheduled fifth Test against England and the six white-ball games in England, along with the two T20s in Ireland that will take place later this month. Rahul had been named vice-captain to Rohit for the England tour but the selectors will now need to pick a new candidate.

On Thursday morning, the Indian Test team flew out from Mumbai and understandably Rahul was not one of them. After the Edgbaston Test, India's white ball engagements span from July 7 and 17 with T20Is preceding the ODI series.

Rahul, who has played in 43 Tests, 42 ODIs and 56 T20Is, has not played international cricket since February this year. He, however, did play the whole season of the IPL, captaining the Lucknow Super Giants who were not part of the playoff stages.