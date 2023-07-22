India & Bangladesh's Women's ODI Series-Decider Ends in a Dramatic Tie

India and Bangladesh shared the women’s ODI series trophy after Saturday's decider ended in a thrilling and dramatic tie at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, with the series scoreline ending at 1-1.

Opener Fargana Hoque scored 107, her first ODI hundred, and also became the first centurion from Bangladesh in women's 50-over international cricket. Her effort, along with Shamima Sultana’s 52, helped Bangladesh post a respectable 225 for 4 on a spin-friendly pitch.

In reply, knocks of 77 and 59 from Harleen Deol and Smriti Mandhana respectively kept India in the hunt for winning the match and series. But from 191 for four in the 42nd over, India dramatically lost their next six wickets for just 34 runs, including two in the 48th over, to be all out for 225 in 49.3 overs.

With no Super Over held due to the paucity of time, India and Bangladesh shared the ODI series trophy.