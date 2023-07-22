'Some Pathetic Umpiring Was Done,' Says Harmanpreet Kaur After Tied ODI v B'desh

Harmanpreet was in praise of Harleen Deol’s 77 keeping India in the hunt of chasing 226, before a dramatic collapse saw them lose six wickets for just 34 runs and end up being 225 all out in 49.3 overs, with the series shared at 1-1.

"My hand is fine. She (Harleen) looked very promising in the last game, so we promoted her to bat freely and she took the opportunity with both hands. Jemi was really good throughout the innings. She played that crucial inning for us."

"Good game, lot of learnings and lastly our High Commission from India is also there and I hope you could have invited him here, but that is also fine. And thank you sir for coming here."

Harleen, named Player of the Match for notching up her second ODI fifty, stated that she wants to take the confidence from this knock into upcoming games.

"Actually it was a good wicket to bat on. Initially, we were struggling because we didn't know the conditions that well. We were ahead of the game and we got out and then the game turned."

"Game plan was the same as last game -- our players got settled (in the last game), so Harry di went to bat. Today, we lost early wickets so I came in to bat. A lot of confidence comes in after a good knock. Want to take it forward."