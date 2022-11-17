India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch IND vs NZ 1st T20

India will be playing the first match of its New Zealand tour against New Zealand tomorrow, 18 November 2022. Friday's face-off between Team Blue and the Black Caps will be exciting and the start of the three T20 matches they are supposed to play in the near future.

Both India and New Zealand had lost the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament which concluded recently in which the England Cricket team took off the trophy. Since cricket enthusiasts will be extremely thrilled about the face-off, here are a few details for the live streaming of the match so as to when and where to watch the IND vs NZ live cricket.