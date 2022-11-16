India Tour of New Zealand 2022: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming and Telecast
India Tour of New Zealand 2022: Here's the full schedule of T20I and ODI, squads, live details and more.
India Tour of New Zealand 2022: After missing an opportunity to win the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, team India is all set for its New Zealand tour to play T20I and ODI series against the host team. The India vs New Zealand T20I series will commence on Friday, 18 November 2022. The three match IND vs NZ ODI series will start on Friday, 25 November and end on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.
Let's find out the full schedule of India vs New Zealand T20I and ODI series 2022, team squads, live streaming, live telecast, and other important details below.
India vs New Zealand T20I 2022: Full Schedule
The three match IND vs NZ T20I series will commence on Friday, 18 November and end on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Here's the full schedule including date, time, and venue.
|Match Details
|Date
|Local Time
|Venue
|New Zealand vs India (1st T20I)
|18-Nov
|5:30 PM
|Wellington
|New Zealand vs India (2nd T20I)
|20-Nov
|5:30 PM
|Mount Maunganui
|New Zealand vs India (3rd T20I)
|22-Nov
|5:30 PM
|Napier
India vs New Zealand T20I 2022: Team Squads
Team India: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, and Mohd. Siraj.
New Zealand Team: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, and Jimmy Neesham.
IND vs NZ ODI Series 2022: Full Schedule
The India vs New Zealand ODI series 2022 will be played from 25 to 30 November 2022. Here's the full schedule including dates, time, venue, and squads.
|Match Details
|Date
|Local Time
|Venue
|New Zealand vs India 1st ODI
|25-Nov
|12:30 PM
|Auckland
|New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI
|27-Nov
|12:30 PM
|Hamilton
|New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI
|30-Nov
|12:30 PM
|Christchurch
Team India ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav.
India vs New Zealand T20I and ODI 2022: Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India
The India vs New Zealand T20I and ODI 2022 live streaming will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Also, the live telecast of IND vs NZ will be broadcasted on DD Sports channel in India.
