India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When & Where To Watch

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: India is all set to take over South Africa today, 30 October 2022 in their third match of the tournament. The men in blue are on fire and their confidence has no bounds after showing nail biting performances against Pakistan and Netherland.

The India vs South Africa Super 12 - Match 18 will be played today at Perth Stadium, Perth. The timing of the match in India is 4:30 pm.

Currently Indian team is on number 1 position in the Group 2 points table with 4 points and South Africa is on number 2 with 3 points. Therefore, it would be interesting to see whether Indian team will beat South Africa and maintain its no 1 position or South Africa will hit back and replace India.