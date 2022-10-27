T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table India: Updated After India vs Netherlands Match
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table India: Here's the updated points of India after winning the IND vs NED match.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 started on 16 October and cricket lovers are too excited to watch the nail-biting matches of the tournament. This year, the T20 tournament will comprise a total of 45 matches with 16 participating teams. The teams that will play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 are India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Namibia, Netherlands, Ireland, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Scotland, and Zimbabwe. All these 16 teams have been categorised into four groups - Group A and Group B are in the Qualifier Round while Group 1 and Group 2 are in the Super 12 round.
Team India has grabbed position 1 in the Group 2 points table after defeating Netherlands by 56 runs in today's IND vs NED T20 match 2022. Let us find out the T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table below after India vs Netherlands match today.
T20 World Cup 2022: List of Teams in 4 Groups
The following is the list of teams in all the four groups of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Qualifier Round - Group A Teams: Sri Lanka, Namibia, United Arab Emirates, and the Netherlands.
Qualifier Round - Group B Teams: Zimbabwe, Scotland, West Indies, and Ireland.
Super 12 - Group 1 Teams: Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Ireland, and New Zealand.
Super 12 - Group 2 Teams: India, Pakistan, the Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.
T20 World Cup 2022: Updated Points Table of India After India vs Netherlands Match Today
The following is the updated points of team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Point Table list after defeating Netherlands by 56 runs in IND vs NED match today on 27 October.
GROUP 1
|POS
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|POINTS
|1
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|England
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Ireland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Australia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
GROUP 2
|POS
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|POINTS
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Zimbabwe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.