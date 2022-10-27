T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table India: Updated After India vs Netherlands Match

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 started on 16 October and cricket lovers are too excited to watch the nail-biting matches of the tournament. This year, the T20 tournament will comprise a total of 45 matches with 16 participating teams. The teams that will play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 are India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Namibia, Netherlands, Ireland, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Scotland, and Zimbabwe. All these 16 teams have been categorised into four groups - Group A and Group B are in the Qualifier Round while Group 1 and Group 2 are in the Super 12 round.

Team India has grabbed position 1 in the Group 2 points table after defeating Netherlands by 56 runs in today's IND vs NED T20 match 2022. Let us find out the T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table below after India vs Netherlands match today.